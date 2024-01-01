Communication Arts (CommArts), founded in 1959 by Richard Coyne and Robert Blanchard, is a leading publication in the visual communications industry, providing inspiration and information to graphic designers, art directors, photographers, and more. The magazine is known for its respected juried Annuals in various creative disciplines and in-depth profiles on top industry professionals. CommArts also operates Creative Hotlist, a career resource platform for creative professionals. The publication emphasizes high professional standards and has a foundation dedicated to increasing diversity in visual communications.

Website: commarts.com

