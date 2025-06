Cold DM is a tool designed to automate and enhance the process of connecting with leads via Twitter. It uses AI-powered templates to create personalized outreach campaigns, aiming to increase brand awareness and sales. The tool targets the right audience by using sophisticated search capabilities, enabling users to locate a large number of leads that are best suited for their business. Cold DM offers two types of campaigns: One-Shot campaigns, which allow users to send personalized direct messages (DMs) to all the contacts in a list at once, and Event-Based campaigns, which use their APIs to send personalized DMs based on specific business events, like signups from their server. The tool is equipped with a simple and user-friendly CRM to track lead responses and campaign performance. Cold DM also offers a feature, Calvin, which helps compose professional, high-quality cold messages to increase response rates. The tool provides different subscription plans tailored to suit various needs, ranging from hobbyists to small and medium businesses, all of which include a daily limit of Twitter DMs, message credits and lead creditsa system for targeting leads with advanced filters. Users can also upload their leads via CSV. The tool provides support through email or DMs on their Twitter account, @colddmhq. Cold DM also features a FAQs section to assist users with common issues or queries about the tool. There is a free plan available forever, while paid subscription plans can be cancelled at any time with full access to paid features until the end of the subscription period.

Website: colddm.me

