Coin98 Wallet is the #1 non-custodial, multi-chain wallet and DeFi gateway, designed to seamlessly connect users to the crypto world in a safe and secure manner. Coin98 Wallet offers you fast, convenient and secure procedures of storing, sending, receiving and trading on 12 popular blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH & ERC20 tokens), Binance Smart Chain (BNB & BEP20 tokens), Solana (SOL & SPL tokens), Polkadot, Kusama, Avalanche, Huobi ECO Chain, Binance Chain (BNB & BEP2 tokens), Celo, TomoChain and Tron. We expect to support Thorchain, Polygon (Matic), Cosmos, Band, Fantom, Terra (Luna), Cardano, and Dfinity in the near future.

Website: coin98.com

