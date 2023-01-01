CodeSignal (formerly CodeFights) is a skills-based assessment platform operated by American company BrainFights, Inc., whose mission is to discover, develop and promote technical talent. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, CodeSignal applies game mechanics that offer developers of all skill levels online computer programming challenges for both instructional and recruiting purposes.As of August 2017, CodeSignal has reported that it had nearly 1 million developers using CodeSignal for Developers.As of 10 July 2018, CodeFights has been renamed to CodeSignal with additional features as per the company blog.

