CodeShip
app.codeship.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the CodeShip app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Codeship is a fast and secure hosted Continuous Integration service that scales with your needs. It supports GitHub, Bitbucket, and Gitlab projects.
Website: codeship.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CodeShip. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.