Classtime
classtime.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Classtime app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
The clear path to student success. Classtime is a solution for classrooms that complements in-class teaching with immediate feedback on students’ level of understanding.
Website: classtime.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Classtime. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Socrative Student
b.socrative.com
Edulastic
app.edulastic.com
Pear Deck
app.peardeck.com
Stile
stileapp.com
CreatrixCampus
gitam.creatrixcampus.com
i-Ready
login.i-ready.com
Aeries
aeriesconnect.auhsd.us
Glean
app.glean.co
Teachtci Teacher
subscriptions.teachtci.com
myBlueprint
app.myblueprint.ca
Kami
web.kamihq.com
Socrative Teacher
b.socrative.com