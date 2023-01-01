WebCatalogWebCatalog
Classtime

Classtime

classtime.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Classtime app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

The clear path to student success. Classtime is a solution for classrooms that complements in-class teaching with immediate feedback on students’ level of understanding.

Website: classtime.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Classtime. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Socrative Student

Socrative Student

b.socrative.com

Edulastic

Edulastic

app.edulastic.com

Pear Deck

Pear Deck

app.peardeck.com

Stile

Stile

stileapp.com

CreatrixCampus

CreatrixCampus

gitam.creatrixcampus.com

i-Ready

i-Ready

login.i-ready.com

Aeries

Aeries

aeriesconnect.auhsd.us

Glean

Glean

app.glean.co

Teachtci Teacher

Teachtci Teacher

subscriptions.teachtci.com

myBlueprint

myBlueprint

app.myblueprint.ca

Kami

Kami

web.kamihq.com

Socrative Teacher

Socrative Teacher

b.socrative.com