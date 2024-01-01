Claritask
Website: claritask.com
Cloud-based platform that helps businesses manage projects, teams and tasks. Supports project management by offering team members a faster way to complete their tasks in a clutter-free environment. Reliable and secure, Claritask helps team leaders to organize projects and delegate tasks through a user interface that takes less time to learn by team members of any skill set. The solution boasts robustness and consistency, that make Claritask a solution for companies who are serious in taking charge in keeping their teams accountable.
