WebCatalog
Chapple

Chapple

chapple.ai

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Chapple on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Chapple: Your gateway to innovative AI tools for text, image, and code generation. Tailor-made solutions for marketers, developers, and creatives. Explore Chapple today!

Website: chapple.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Chapple. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Astria

Astria

astria.ai

Phrasly

Phrasly

phrasly.ai

Futurepedia

Futurepedia

futurepedia.io

Timetonic

Timetonic

home.timetonic.com

A.V. Mapping

A.V. Mapping

avmapping.co

neuroflash

neuroflash

neuroflash.com

Freeway ML

Freeway ML

app.freewayml.com

Levity

Levity

levity.ai

IPSCREENER

IPSCREENER

ipscreener.com

CodeToImage

CodeToImage

codetoimage.com

PixAI

PixAI

pixai.art

lettria

lettria

lettria.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy