WebCatalog
Carv

Carv

carv.io

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Carv on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Carv is a user-owned gaming identity that enables achievement display, friends & games discovery, direct monetization, and can be brought anywhere.

Website: carv.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Carv. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

OnMic

OnMic

app.onmicapp.com

Mati

Mati

dashboard.getmati.com

SendOwl

SendOwl

sendowl.com

discovery+

discovery+

discoveryplus.com

Topia

Topia

topia.com

Maze

Maze

app.maze.co

Blogger

Blogger

blogger.com

WalkMe EU

WalkMe EU

eu-auth.walkme.com

WalkMe US

WalkMe US

auth.walkme.com

Sniply

Sniply

snip.ly

UXSquid

UXSquid

app.uxsquid.com

Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network

cartoonnetwork.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy