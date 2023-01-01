capSAT
app.capsat.com.br
Vehicle Tracker is capSAT. You drive carefree every day of the week, 24 hours a day. TOTAL PROTECTION against theft, theft, collision, natural phenomena, glass, rear view mirrors and other disorders (Guaranteed by ASSOCIAUTO).
