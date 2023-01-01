With the Liqi app you have the entire crypto universe in the palm of your hand to invest in bitcoin, a wide variety of asset tokens and cryptocurrencies safely. Buy and sell crypto, track your investments, control the assets in your portfolio, check your transaction statements and have access to all market updates and real-time quotes.

