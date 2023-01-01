WebCatalogWebCatalog
Candydate

Candydate

candydate.app

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Candydate app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Candydate is a video recruitment AI assisted platform that simplifies the hiring process for small businesses, making it as sweet as candy.

Website: candydate.app

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Candydate. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

HireVue

HireVue

app.hirevue.com

RecruitBPM

RecruitBPM

recruitbpm.com

Skillate

Skillate

app.skillate.com

iSmartRecruit

iSmartRecruit

app.ismartrecruit.com

Hirect

Hirect

hirect.in

Indivizo

Indivizo

app.indivizo.com

ATS OnDemand

ATS OnDemand

power.atsondemand.com

Shortlyster Employer

Shortlyster Employer

app.shortlyster.com

Shortlyster Candidate

Shortlyster Candidate

candidate.shortlyster.com

EasyHire

EasyHire

easyhire.me

Monster Hiring

Monster Hiring

hiring.monster.com

Talentvine

Talentvine

ats.talentvine.co.uk