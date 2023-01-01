Indivizo offers an AI-powered hiring platform with automated recruitment tools to help HR-professionals hire top talent faster. Their solutions fit every different hiring needs - it is available as a fully customisable end-to-end ATS platform, as a ready-to-use plug&play hiring process or as standalone automated recruitment tools. Their focus is always on giving applicants a chance to showcase their talent in an unbiased, objective way, resulting in better, data-based hiring decisions.

Website: indivizo.com

