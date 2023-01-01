The first operating system for fashion. CALA is the leading fashion design interface that unifies the entire design process – from product ideation all the way through e-commerce enablement and order fulfillment – into a single digital platform. CALA scales with any brand: large established retailers, medium-sized fashion houses, and independent designers.

Website: ca.la

