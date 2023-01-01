WebCatalog

CakeBoss Software is a one-of-a-kind software, developed by a home baker, for home bakers. CakeBoss is your business’s best friend. From order management, to invoicing, to scheduling, to costing out recipes and fairly pricing your goods, CakeBoss handles it all!

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CakeBoss. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

