Cafeyn
cafeyn.co
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Cafeyn app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Enjoy a new reading experience for your magazines and newspapers. Get unlimited access to more than 1,000 magazines for only £7,99 a month
Website: cafeyn.co
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cafeyn. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.