The essential tool for your author business. Whether it’s delivering your reader magnet, sending out advanced copies of your book, handing out ebooks at a conference, or fulfilling your digital sales to readers, BookFunnel does it all. Just like you, we’re in the business of making readers happy. Let us help you build your author career, no matter where you are in your journey.

Website: bookfunnel.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to BookFunnel Author. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.