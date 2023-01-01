WebCatalog
Automate your Receipts and forget about your charges. Boleto Simples is a robust open banking platform that has been offering financial automation at the level of personalization your company needs for over 10 years. We help from the beginning in integrating your systems with the bank and monitoring the success of receipts.

