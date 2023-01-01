WebCatalog
BlutdruckDaten

BlutdruckDaten

blutdruckdaten.de

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for BlutdruckDaten on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

High blood pressure under control with the digital blood pressure pass Blood pressure data offers you support in the treatment of high blood pressure. You can easily record measurements with your blood pressure monitor at home in the app developed by Blood PressureData. This works manually or automatically via Bluetooth transmission. Blood PressureData supports over 30 devices from a total of ten manufacturers. The data collected via the app gives you an overview of your blood pressure and also helps your doctor treat your high blood pressure.

Website: blutdruckdaten.de

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to BlutdruckDaten. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

SRF Meteo

SRF Meteo

srf.ch

schul.cloud

schul.cloud

schul.cloud

Hunkemöller

Hunkemöller

hunkemoller.de

phase6

phase6

phase-6.de

DIVERA 24/7

DIVERA 24/7

divera247.com

Jobufo

Jobufo

jobufo.com

SRF News

SRF News

srf.ch

FAZ.NET

FAZ.NET

faz.net

ARD Mediathek

ARD Mediathek

ardmediathek.de

Klassenbuch

Klassenbuch

klassentagebuch.online

OrgaEasy

OrgaEasy

orgaeasy.com

Apolut

Apolut

apolut.net

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy