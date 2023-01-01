High blood pressure under control with the digital blood pressure pass Blood pressure data offers you support in the treatment of high blood pressure. You can easily record measurements with your blood pressure monitor at home in the app developed by Blood PressureData. This works manually or automatically via Bluetooth transmission. Blood PressureData supports over 30 devices from a total of ten manufacturers. The data collected via the app gives you an overview of your blood pressure and also helps your doctor treat your high blood pressure.

Website: blutdruckdaten.de

