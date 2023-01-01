The Luxembourg Public Transport Administration presents you with its Europe-wide revolutionary mobiliteit.lu travel planner, which now offers all transport options. Whether it's a bike, bus, train, tram, car or your own two feet - all modes can be found in the app. It now shows you even smarter routes! Discover the interaction of different transport modes and create your own mobility chain in the app! The “My Mix” area shows you useful, multi-mobile routes that meet your personal needs.

Website: mobiliteit.lu

