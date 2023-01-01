WebCatalogWebCatalog
THE BUSINESS MESSENGER THAT CONNECTS EVERYONE! - Professionalize secure and easy communication for your business stashcat® - The modern way of internal company communication – WhatsApp alternative for companies and authorities. Efficient communication between all employees in a company is the starting point for a goal-oriented way of working. stashcat® combines the usual chat functionalities with its own cloud storage to create a data protection-compliant, secure communication environment – ​​GDPR-compliant. The platform offers you contemporary, company-internal communication and follows a strict data protection ideal. Communicate within the company easily, quickly and securely – with stashcat®.

Website: stashcat.com

