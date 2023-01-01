``bixid'', which simplifies monthly settlement and business management, is a ``management support cloud'' that supports managers and all the accountants who support them. By incorporating accounting data and "visualizing finances" using our unique patented technology, we will make your business more resilient.

Website: bixid.net

