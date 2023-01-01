Bimsync by Catenda brings your construction data to life in a cloud based collaboration platform spanning the full building life cycle. Continue your smooth collaboration experience in Bimsync beyond the design or site office onto your mobile device. Bimsync manages your project information from the outset to handover and beyond, ensuring data and knowledge retention across all project phases.

Website: bimsync.com

