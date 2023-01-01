Affordable Email Marketing Platform - Bulk + Drip + Transactional - Free up to 1,000 Contacts BigMailer supports all major email campaign types - bulk, automation, drip, auto-responders, rss to email, and transactional - and allows high volume senders consolidate all their email activities on a single platform. Built-in brand management allows for optimized workflows for agencies, large teams, multi-product businesses, and makers with multiple projects. Invite unlimited users or clients with appropriate permission level and change access anytime. White label option available on agency and enterprise plans. Bounces, unsubscribes, and complaints are handled automatically. Self-service option to export or delete lists anytime without reaching out to support. Flexible options for email template management - build beautiful mobile optimized templates with our drag-n-drop editor, or use our classic editor to manage your existing branded templates and edit as rich text or code. Host unlimited images for use in your templates. Share selected templates between brands. All accounts start on free tier, no CC required.

Categories :

Website: bigmailer.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Big Mailer. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.