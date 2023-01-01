Bento
app.bentonow.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Bento app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Bento is a powerful messaging automation platform created for online businesses — featuring powerful email and SMS marketing automation.
Website: bentonow.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bento. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Plumb5
plumb5.com
SocialMate
socialmate.app
MobileMonkey
app.mobilemonkey.com
MailUp
login.mailup.com
BenchmarkONE
app.hatchbuck.com
Sailthru
my.sailthru.com
Springbot
app.springbot.com
HighLevel
app.gohighlevel.com
Act-On
login.actonsoftware.com
ActiveTrail
app.activetrail.com
Agile CRM
my.agilecrm.com