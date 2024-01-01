Batimatech
Website: batimatech.com
Batimatech is a non-profit organization (NPO) acting as a catalyst for the construction, technology and sustainability community whose mission is to foster innovation, collaboration, agility and integration of the best digital solutions in Batimatech's business ecosystem and institutions.
