WebCatalog
Baiki

Baiki

baiki.app

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Baiki on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Create unique fairy tales with AI. In minutes. Baiki crafts unique stories tailored to interests of your child and the child in you, creating a reading and listening experience like no other.

Website: baiki.app

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Baiki. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

TalesAI

TalesAI

talesai.co

OvalOwl

OvalOwl

ovalowl.com

NovelAI

NovelAI

novelai.net

Angles

Angles

anglesapp.com

to teach

to teach

to-teach.ai

BedtimeStory.ai

BedtimeStory.ai

bedtimestory.ai

Chatable

Chatable

chatable.cc

News Minimalist

News Minimalist

newsminimalist.com

Notey.AI

Notey.AI

notey.ai

DeepFiction AI

DeepFiction AI

deepfiction.ai

Microsoft Sway

Microsoft Sway


Desku

Desku

desku.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy