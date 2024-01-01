ATLAS.ti
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: atlasti.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for ATLAS.ti on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Leveraged by brands and academics alike, ATLAS.ti allows anyone to analyze data and uncover valuable insights – no matter which sector you work in. From basic analysis tasks to the most in-depth research projects: With ATLAS.ti, you can easily unlock actionable findings from your qualitative and mixed methods data with intuitive research tools and best-in-class technology: • Get access to native Mac and Win apps, plus our Web version • All features and tools included in one complete software package • Save time and find insights automatically, powered by AI • Experience seamless project exchange between versions • Take advantage of real-time collaboration for teams • Share multi-user licenses with as many people as you want • Benefit from our free live support and expert training Learn more here: www.atlasti.com
Categories:
Website: atlasti.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ATLAS.ti. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.