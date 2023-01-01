WebCatalog
Ambient Weather connects station owners, forecasters and enthusiasts to the fastest growing online community for hyper-local weather insights. Ambient Weather believes weather is personal. So, we’ve redesigned our app to be mobile-friendly so you can take it anywhere. The clean, streamlined interface makes it easier to view current conditions and upcoming daily & weekly forecasts. Connecting your Ambient personal weather station to our online platform unlocks a number of unique social features: INTERACT with a large and growing weather community by viewing their feeds, commenting, liking posts, and sharing tiles from your dashboard with other social networks. CUSTOMIZE tiles on your dashboard to focus on the measurements that matter most. Set alerts when conditions change or to warn you of upcoming events. CREATE and publish your own forecasts to the online community. Create your own posts to highlight weather events, share weather images or other information you’ve collected. Don’t follow the weather. Have the weather follow you.

