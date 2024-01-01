Alternative Payments

Alternative Payments

Alternative Payments is a full-service B2B payments platform that simplifies and automates payments for you and your customers. Offer your customers a white-labeled and secure platform to pay invoices with numerous payment methods (ACH, credit cards, and Pay in Installments). Integrate with leading accounting and PSA software solutions to sync invoices and make auto-reconciliation a breeze. Enable automations like auto-pay and automated email reminders to save you time and collect invoices faster, and unlock data insights to give you complete visibility on payments and better predict cash flow. All in one platform.
Categories:
Finance
Installment Payment and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software
Payment Processing Software

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Alternative Payments. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

