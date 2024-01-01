Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Almo Chat on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Almo Chat is an AI-Powered custom chatbot that is trained on your content and knowledge base (Website, Documents, Text, Q&A). Almo Chat helps businesses enhance customer interactions and provide 24x7 Customer Support and Issue Resolutions. Almo Chat can also help collect users' details and Feedback.

Website: almochat.com

