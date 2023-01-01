WebCatalog
Alma

Alma

almapay.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Alma on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Let your customers pay at their own pace: in instalments or later. Improve their payment experience and boost your turnover by 20%.

Website: almapay.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Alma. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Walnut

Walnut

hellowalnut.com

Laybuy Merchant

Laybuy Merchant

laybuy.com

Codpartner

Codpartner

codpartner.com

Wholesail

Wholesail

paywholesail.com

Facebook Pay

Facebook Pay

pay.facebook.com

Affirm

Affirm

affirm.com

HiFive

HiFive

hifivestar.com

TINYpulse

TINYpulse

tinypulse.com

Loqate

Loqate


Shiftsmart

Shiftsmart

shiftsmart.com

Zilch

Zilch

zilch.com

Mason Easy-Pay

Mason Easy-Pay

masoneasypay.stoneberry.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy