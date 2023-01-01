WebCatalog

Website: alignedup.com

Sales teams - put simply, ALIGNED is a digital sales room–a collaboration platform for your team and your buyers. It allows you to orchestrate complex deals, increase buyer engagement, and shorten time to value. How? Aligned streamlines all of your customer communication, content, processes, and tools into one personalized customer workspace (Yes, really). No more chasing over emails week after week - it’s just one link, leading to one digital room, rules them all. You also get access to never-before-seen insights by uncovering blind spots in the customer journey–ultimately helping you gain more control, engage all stakeholders, improve efficiency, and…close more deals, faster. Our tool is beautiful, simple to use and has a free trial, no credit card or trial period - sign up for Aligned today and see for yourself.

