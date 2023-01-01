AkkenCloud is the most comprehensive, enterprise, cloud-based platform available for staffing and recruiting agencies, built to streamline front office, inter office, and back office workflow. With the use of the AkkenCloud platform, customers have seen an increase in efficiency, placements, and profitability. Managing over 14.8 million candidates and 33,000 users within one platform, the size and success of AkkenCloud customers continue to grow daily.

