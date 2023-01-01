WebCatalog
AkkenCloud

AkkenCloud

login.akken.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for AkkenCloud on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

AkkenCloud is the most comprehensive, enterprise, cloud-based platform available for staffing and recruiting agencies, built to streamline front office, inter office, and back office workflow. With the use of the AkkenCloud platform, customers have seen an increase in efficiency, placements, and profitability. Managing over 14.8 million candidates and 33,000 users within one platform, the size and success of AkkenCloud customers continue to grow daily.

Website: login.akken.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to AkkenCloud. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Workstorm

Workstorm

app.workstorm.com

JobDiva

JobDiva

jobdiva.com

RecruitBPM

RecruitBPM

recruitbpm.com

StaffBridge

StaffBridge

secure.staffbridge.com

SmartMoving

SmartMoving

app.smartmoving.com

Top Echelon

Top Echelon

bigbiller.topechelon.com

eShipz

eShipz

app.eshipz.com

Talention

Talention

app.talention.com

GotPhoto

GotPhoto

app.gotphoto.com

HireBeat

HireBeat

hirebeat.co

Fluix

Fluix

login.fluix.io

SkyCiv

SkyCiv

platform.skyciv.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy