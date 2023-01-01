Aiven
console.aiven.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Aiven on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: aiven.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Aiven. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Airbyte
cloud.airbyte.io
Mage AI
mage.ai
Porter
dashboard.getporter.dev
HashiCorp Cloud Platform
portal.cloud.hashicorp.com
TiDB Cloud
tidbcloud.com
CloudCone
app.cloudcone.com
Keen
keen.io
WooCommerce
woocommerce.com
Budibase
account.budibase.app
CloudKarafka
customer.cloudkarafka.com
GitLabHost
app.gitlabhost.com
Back4App
back4app.com