Hopsworks is a collaborative ML platform with highest performance Feature Store for batch and real-time data. Built around the industry's most advanced and modular feature store that provides seamless integration for existing pipelines and helps bring models to production faster. What and why? A feature store is a platform for managing features when building and deploying machine learning models. A Feature Store, like Hopsworks, is used for faster iteration and faster deployment of models to production. It is beneficial for scaling and moving real-time machine learning use cases with more ease as well as increasing productivity for data and AI teams. Integration As an open and modular platform, Hopsworks integrates with all major tools in the Data Science ecosystem and can be deployed on all cloud platforms as a managed solution. Hopsworks is a Python-Centric platform, your existing python code and pipeline can be seamlessly used with Hopsworks and on our enterprise solution you can install your own libraries or any framework you wish and work on a local jupyter environment.
Software Development
MLOps Platforms

