TiDB Cloud

Fully-managed TiDB Service. Get the massive scale and resiliency of TiDB databases in a fully managed service. TiDB (/’taɪdiːbi:/, "Ti" stands for Titanium) is an open-source, distributed, NewSQL database that supports Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing (HTAP) workloads. It is MySQL compatible and features horizontal scalability, strong consistency, and high availability. TiDB can be deployed on-premise or in-cloud.

Website: pingcap.com

