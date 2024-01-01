Adm Cloud is an ERP or Business Management System in the Cloud that offers high operational functionality for all types of companies committed to growing. It offers a powerful, intuitive and complete user experience that translates into tangible results both internally and for your customers. This platform has been designed to help today's executives to automate their accounting, sales, purchasing, finance, human management, manufacturing and logistics processes, optimizing them. This is possible thanks to its modular configuration that allows the modules required by the company to be integrated into the base platform, whenever it is needed. Integrated Business Intelligence is part of its differentiating value proposition; very relevant for those who require real data in real time to make decisions and achieve their goals quickly and simply, taking advantage of this 100% cloud, web and mobile solution.

Website: admcloud.net

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Adm Cloud. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.