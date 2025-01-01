Top Acadle Alternatives

Moodle
moodle.org
Moodle is an open-source learning management system for online education, offering customizable course management and user roles for diverse educational environments.
D2L Brightspace
d2l.com
D2L Brightspace is a learning management system that personalizes educational experiences across K-12, higher education, and corporate training.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.
Open LMS
openlms.net
Open LMS is a customizable learning management system for creating and managing educational content, offering course tools, analytics, and mobile accessibility.
Paycom
paycom.com
Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.
Thinkific
thinkific.com
Thinkific is an online platform for creating, hosting, and managing courses and membership sites, supporting various content formats and analytics.
Skillsoft
skillsoft.com
Skillsoft is an enterprise learning platform that provides tools and resources for skill development, training, and employee engagement in organizations.
Sana AI
sana.ai
Sana is an AI-driven learning platform for organizations to create, manage, and automate training and knowledge sharing, with analytics and integration features.
TalentLMS
talentlms.com
TalentLMS is a cloud-based Learning Management System that helps organizations create, manage, and deliver online training programs effectively.
KodeKloud
kodekloud.com
KodeKloud is an online learning platform offering interactive courses and hands-on labs for IT and DevOps training, focusing on practical skills in cloud technologies.
LearnDash
learndash.com
LearnDash is a WordPress-based learning management system that enables users to create, manage, and sell online courses easily.
Zoho Learn
zoho.com
Zoho Learn is a cloud-based platform for creating, managing, and sharing training content, enabling businesses to facilitate employee learning and track progress.
iSpring Learn
ispringsolutions.com
iSpring Learn is a learning management system for online training, offering course creation, automation, reporting, and integration with various tools for businesses.
Schoox
schoox.com
Schoox is a workplace learning platform that offers tools for training, content delivery, and progress tracking to enhance employee skills and performance.
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.
LearnWorlds
learnworlds.com
LearnWorlds is an LMS that enables businesses to create, manage, and sell online courses, offering personalized learning paths and various content formats.
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is a sales enablement app that helps marketing and sales teams manage content and improve buyer interactions through insights and analytics.
Trainual
trainual.com
Trainual is a cloud-based platform for documenting and managing onboarding, training, and standard operating procedures for organizations.
Coassemble
coassemble.com
Coassemble is a platform for creating and delivering online training, enabling organizations to develop engaging microlearning experiences easily.
Degreed
degreed.com
Degreed is a learning platform that helps users develop skills, track progress, and enhance career mobility through personalized learning and skill assessments.
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs offers SaaS tools for training, quizzes, surveys, CRM, and support to enhance employee learning and customer satisfaction.
Docebo
docebo.com
Docebo is a cloud-based Learning Management System that delivers, tracks, and manages online training programs for various audiences.
Litmos
litmos.com
Litmos is a cloud-based LMS that enables organizations to create, manage, and assess eLearning courses for training employees, customers, and partners.
Disco
disco.co
Disco is a platform for creating and managing learning communities, focusing on structured learning paths, engagement, and monetization tools.
SkillsBoard
skillsboarding.com
SkillsBoard is a skill management app that helps users track progress, set goals, and develop skills through personalized plans and collaborative feedback.
LearnUpon
learnupon.com
LearnUpon is a Learning Management System (LMS) that enables organizations to create, manage, and deliver training programs effectively.
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
MangoApps is a digital workplace platform that centralizes communication, collaboration, and workflow management for organizations, enhancing productivity and information sharing.
Cloud Assess
cloudassess.com
Cloud Assess is a training and assessment platform that supports skill development through flexible learning options and offline access.
