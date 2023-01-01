WebCatalog

Smaily

Smaily

Sie haben WebCatalog Desktop nicht installiert? WebCatalog Desktop herunterladen.

Web App verwenden

Website: smaily.com

Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für Smaily auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.

Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.

Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.

Smaily is an email marketing and automation tool created to make email marketing accessible, easy and enjoyable for everyone. The platform offers its users an award-winning drag and drop template editor to help create eye-catching emails. Users can set up automated workflows to make their email marketing even more efficient and profitable. Smaily has various integrations to give its users the possibility to sync customer data on all platforms.

Kategorien:

Productivity
Email Marketing Software

Website: smaily.com

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit Smaily verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.

Alternativen

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

Pipedrive

Pipedrive

pipedrive.com

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Zoho Campaigns

Zoho Campaigns

zoho.com

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Freshsales

Freshsales

freshworks.com

ConvertKit

ConvertKit

convertkit.com

Erkunden

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Unternehmen

Gesetzliches

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.