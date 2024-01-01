WebCatalog

Prowly

Prowly

Sie haben WebCatalog Desktop nicht installiert? WebCatalog Desktop herunterladen.

Web App verwenden

Website: prowly.com

Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für Prowly auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.

Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.

Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.

Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthetically pleasing press releases, managing email pitches, maintaining journalist-friendly newsrooms, media monitoring and preparing coverage reports. This affordable PR tool was already used by over 7,000 users from more than 70 countries.

Kategorien:

Business
Medien- und Influencer-Targeting-Software

Website: prowly.com

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit Prowly verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.

Alternativen

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Cision

Cision

cision.com

Critical Mention

Critical Mention

criticalmention.com

Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions

agilitypr.com

BuzzSumo

BuzzSumo

buzzsumo.com

BuzzStream

BuzzStream

buzzstream.com

Prezly

Prezly

prezly.com

Muck Rack

Muck Rack

muckrack.com

Skeepers

Skeepers

octoly.com

Storiad

Storiad

storiad.com

MediaHQ

MediaHQ

mediahq.com

PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics

peakmetrics.com

Erkunden

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Unternehmen

Gesetzliches

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.