EasySendy Pro is an hybrid email marketing platform for digital marketing teams. It integrates with multiple email delivery API relay service providers and enables delivery of email campaigns to a list of opt-in emails. You can split test email deliveries across the relay servers, do email list cleaning, email warmup and check reports, track email clicks, and open each email campaign. It also has smart autoresponder and email list segmentation. With EasySendy, you can launch various campaigns to engage with your subscribers and customer, through autoresponders and automated drip email campaigns. You can also manage and engage your Facebook messenger subscribers. You can add Web Pop Forms to capture email subscribers from your website, build custom subscriber pages, create email templates with drag and drop editor, build drip email automation flow, do subscriber segmentation filtering. Connect your app / website through API, Google Analytics, WordPress and Zapier. In collaboration with its mid-enterprise brand Aritic, EasySendy also offers a bundle of advanced marketing automation features, transactional email delivery API, and all-in-one CRM for small businesses to manage their customers and teams efficiently on the EasySendy app. So, if you make digital or physical products, provide services, build software, and market/ sell online, EasySendy is for you.

