WebCatalog

Tracify

Tracify

Har du ikke WebCatalog installeret? Download WebCatalog.

Brug webapp

Websted: tracify.ai

Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til Tracify på WebCatalog til Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.

Tracify is a software specialized on e-commerce companies for tracking and attribution of all your marketing activities (multichannel). Using a revolutionary tracking technology, users can be tracked without modeling or Google Analytics - 100% GDPR compliant. Tracify offers a variety of detailed dashboards that provide different insights into the performance of each channel (Meta, TikTok, Google, Native, Mail, Influencer), as well as holistically bringing all these channels together and transparently presenting the customer journey.

Websted: tracify.ai

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Tracify. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

Du vil muligvis også kunne lide

Reportei

Reportei

reportei.com

Rockerbox

Rockerbox

rockerbox.com

Wide Angle Analytics

Wide Angle Analytics

wideangle.co

Fathom

Fathom

usefathom.com

Fusedeck

Fusedeck

fusedeck.com

Osano

Osano

osano.com

SnatchBot

SnatchBot

snatchbot.me

Windsor.ai

Windsor.ai

windsor.ai

YouCan

YouCan

youcan.shop

Windsor.ai Charts

Windsor.ai Charts

windsor.ai

Kepla

Kepla

kepla.io

Sitesights Analytics

Sitesights Analytics

sitesights.io

Produkt

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.