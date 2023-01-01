OptCulture
Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Websted: optculture.com
Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til OptCulture på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.
Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.
OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and behavioural insight coupled with the ability to execute loyalty programs, multi-channel marketing campaigns and promotions, aiming return visits and repeat sales.
Kategorier:
Websted: optculture.com
Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med OptCulture. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.