NeoCurrency sources and supplies clients around the world with digital rewards from a unique catalog featuring top brands, prepaid and other cash-like options in 24 different currencies in 36 countries. NeoCurrency is an independent, U.S.-based provider of digital rewards and prizes for promotions & loyalty programs, market research, employee rewards and sales incentives.

Kategorier:

Business
Loyalty Management Software

