Glympse
Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Websted: corp.glympse.com
Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til Glympse på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.
Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.
Glympse is the pioneer of location technology and the leading geo-location tracking platform with built-in customer notifications and communications. We provide best-in-class location-based technology to capture, ingest and process data to predictively visualize and provide notifications & updates to where people, products and assets are while in motion. The Glympse predictive visibility and location intelligence technology is used by brands globally.
Kategorier:
Websted: corp.glympse.com
Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Glympse. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.