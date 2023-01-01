WebCatalog

Flowio

Flowio

Flowio is an all-in-one solution that helps you increase sales through omnichannel while cutting down the workload. 1. Grow Your Email Subscribers Convert your visitors to customers easily by capturing their emails with stunning pop-ups when they first enter or when they try to leave. 2. Convert with Email & SMS Send hyper-targeted emails & SMS based on users’ behaviors with specialty pre-built automation flow. Making sales even when you sleep. 3. Support & Upsell by Live Chat Send automated chat messages based on users’ behaviors to provide instant support and turn them into happy buyers.

Business
Email Marketing Software

