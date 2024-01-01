بدائل - Zenefits

تقدم ADP حلولاً رائدة في مجال الرواتب والموارد البشرية عبر الإنترنت، بالإضافة إلى الضرائب والامتثال وإدارة المزايا والمزيد. احصل على الأفضل مع ADP.

Insperity provides HR and business solutions that help America's best companies prosper since 1986.

Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.

