بدائل - Wellable
Sendoso
sendoso.com
تساعد Sendoso، منصة الإرسال الرائدة، الشركات على التميز من خلال منحها طرقًا جديدة للتعامل مع العملاء طوال رحلة المشتري.
Tremendous
tremendous.com
أرسل المدفوعات الرقمية دوليًا على نطاق واسع. تسليم فوري، واسترداد خالي من الإحباط، ومئات من خيارات المكافآت. قم بشراء وإرسال وتتبع وإدارة وتمييز مدفوعاتك على منصتنا سهلة الاستخدام.
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy عبارة عن منصة متكاملة لتقديم الهدايا للمؤسسات، تستخدم قوة الخبرة والبهجة لربط الأشخاص حول العالم.
Giftogram
giftogram.com
Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...
Stadium
bystadium.com
يجعل Stadium تقديم الهدايا والمكافآت والغنائم الجماعية العالمية أمرًا بسيطًا وشخصيًا، بغض النظر عن الحجم أو المسافة. نحن نسمح للمستلمين في جميع أنحاء العالم باختيار ما يريدون ومكان إرساله، مما يزيل التخمين ويزيد من تأثير كل عملية تبادل. سواء كنت تشكر العملاء أو الموظفين الجدد، فإن Stadium هو النظام ...
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
المكافآت والحوافز والمزايا والبنية التحتية للدفعات للشركات. تستخدم آلاف الشركات من جميع الأحجام، بدءًا من الشركات الناشئة وحتى المؤسسات الكبيرة، عملة الأعمال الخاصة بـ Xoxoday لإرسال المكافآت والامتيازات والحوافز وصرف المدفوعات.