بدائل - vidIQ
Pictory
pictory.ai
يمكّنك الذكاء الاصطناعي القوي في Pictory من إنشاء مقاطع فيديو بجودة احترافية وتحريرها باستخدام النص، دون الحاجة إلى مهارات فنية أو تنزيل برامج.
Ripl
ripl.com
يتيح Ripl للشركات الصغيرة إنشاء مقاطع فيديو متحركة ذات مظهر احترافي، وصور مجمعة، وعروض شرائح، ومنشورات صور ثابتة ذات طبقات في دقائق، بالإضافة إلى جدولتها أو نشرها على الفور على Facebook وInstagram وLinkedIn وTwitter وYouTube. كل ذلك من خلال تطبيقات متصفح الجوال وسطح المكتب سهلة الاستخدام.
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! الذكاء الاصطناعي - قم بإنشاء ومشاركة مقاطع الفيديو والدوائر ومنشورات الصور الفردية بلغة علامتك التجارية.
Submagic
submagic.co
ارفع مستوى مقاطع الفيديو الخاصة بك باستخدام التسميات التوضيحية المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي 🚀 تسميات توضيحية سهلة الاستخدام مع رموز تعبيرية مثالية وكلمات رئيسية مميزة بذكاء، وكلها تم إنشاؤها بواسطة الذكاء الاصطناعي.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
مكونات إضافية لخلاصات الوسائط الاجتماعية قابلة للتخصيص بالكامل لـ WordPress. اعرض خلاصات Facebook وInstagram وTwitter وYouTube - موثوق بها من قبل 1.3 مليون مستخدم.
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Protect your media operations and prevent wrong ad spends - Efficient anomaly detection for media buyers, safeguarding your campaigns from wasteful spending and maximizing ROI. Wrong budget? Wrong targeting? Account hacked? These are just a few examples of the daily pitfalls ad operation teams hav...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting is a Facebook interest targeting tool that helps advertisers find thousands of hidden Facebook interests.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio is a Black-woman owned & led startup. It's one of the 3 originators of the Link-in-Bio space and: * is the second biggest link-in-bio service worldwide in terms of creators/users; * includes the domains: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is the most popular & strongest link-in-bio URL and ...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page allows you to sell in your bio link. With integrations to Stripe & Paypal, you can collect fan donations, paid requests, sell products and memberships to exclusive content.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed is a social media aggregator that collects and displays engaging user-generated content from any social media network such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb, and 21+ Networks. The curated content is then embedded through widgets as a customized social ...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface is a SaaS tool for brands to run influencer marketing, employee & customer advocacy campaigns through a single platform for maximizing marketing ROI. Keepface is rapidly growing in the USA, MENA, and Asia with about 400,000 registered influencers from 35 countries, 550 campaigns, and 2,800 ...